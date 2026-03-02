Mon, Mar 02, 2026 18:50 GMT
    GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3449; (P) 1.3478; (R1) 1.3517; More…

    Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside with focus on 1.3342 structural support. Decisive break there should confirm that fall from 1.3867 is already correcting the whole rise from 1.2099. In this case, deeper fall should be seen to 1.3008 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3574 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

    In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3008 support holds, rise from 1.3051 (2022 low) should still be in progress for 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.3008 will raise the chance of medium term bearish reversal and target 1.2099 support next.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

