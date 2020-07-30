Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3319; (P) 1.3353; (R1) 1.3373; More….

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3445 resistance suggests short term bottoming at 1.3330, ahead of 1.3315 support. Intraday bias is turned back to the upside for 1.3715 resistance. Break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.3315 at 1.3831. ON the downside, firm break of 1.3315 will resume the fall from 1.4667 instead.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.2061 (2017 low) could have completed at 1.4667 after failing 1.4689 (2016 high). Fall from 1.4667 could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689. Deeper fall is expected to 61.8% retracement of 1.2061 to 1.4667 at 1.3056 and possibly below. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3855 support turned resistance holds. However, sustained break of 1.3855 will turn focus back to 1.4689 key resistance.