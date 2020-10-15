Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3124; (P) 1.3144; (R1) 1.3170; More….

USD/CAD is staying in consolidation above 1.3099 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further fall is still expected as long as 1.3242 support turned resistance holds. Below 1.3099 will target a test on 1.2994 low first. Firm break of 1.2994 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 1.4667 to 1.2994 from 1.3418 at 1.2384. On the upside, though, break of 1.3242 support turned resistance will dampen this bearish case and turn bias to the upside for 1.3418 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2061 to 1.4667 at 1.3056 will target a test on 1.2061 (2017 low). But we’d expect loss of downside momentum as it approaches this key support. On the upside, firm break of 1.3715 resistance will argue that this falling leg has completed and turn focus back to 1.4667/89 resistance zone.