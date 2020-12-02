<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2910; (P) 1.2959; (R1) 1.2991; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside at this point. Decisive break of 1.2928 support will confirm resumption of whole down trend from 1.4667. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.3389 to 1.2928 from 1.3172 at 1.2887, and then 100% projection at 1.2711. On the upside, above 1.3025 minor resistance will delay the bearish case, and extend the consolidation from 1.2928 with another rising leg first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Rejection by 55 week EMA is keeping outlook bearish. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2061 to 1.4667 at 1.3056 will target a test on 1.2061 (2017 low). But we’d expect loss of downside momentum as it approaches this key support. On the upside, firm break of 1.3389 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.