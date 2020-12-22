<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2775; (P) 1.2866; (R1) 1.2950; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains mildly on the upside at this point. A short term bottom was formed at 1.2668 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Further rise would be seen to 55 day EMA and break will target 1.3172 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.2688 low is now needed to confirm down trend resumption. Otherwise, risk will be mildly on the upside for more correction.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.3389 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.