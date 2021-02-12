<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2673; (P) 1.2692; (R1) 1.2723; More….

USD/CAD dipped to 1.2659 but couldn’t stay below 1.2684 support and recovered. Intraday bias stays neutral first. On the downside, break of 1.2659 will argue that rebound from 1.2588 has completed at 1.2880. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 1.2588 low. On the upside, break of 1.2781 minor resistance will revive near term bullishness. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2880 and above, to resume the rebound from 1.2588.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.3389 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.