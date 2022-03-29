<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2463; (P) 1.2528; (R1) 1.2582; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current recovery and some consolidations could be seen. But further decline is still expected as long as 1.2645 resistance holds. Corrective pattern from 1.2005 could have completed already. Firm break of 1.2448 support should confirm this bearish case and bring retest of 1.2005. On the upside, nevertheless, break of 1.2645 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2899 resistance instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.