Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2498; (P) 1.2544; (R1) 1.2630; More…

USD/CAD rebounded strongly after dipping to 1.2457 and intraday bias is turned neutral. On the upside, break of 1.2675 will resume the rebound from 1.2401 towards 1.2899 resistance. On the downside, below 1.2457 will bring retest of 1.2401 support.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.