Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2773; (P) 1.2826; (R1) 1.2862; More…

A temporary top is formed at 1.2879, ahead of 1.2899 resistance, with current retreat. Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first. Further rise will remain mildly in favor as long as 1.2675 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.2879 should resume rise from 1.2401 towards 1.3022 fibonacci level. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 1.2675 will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 1.2401 support instead.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.