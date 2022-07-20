USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2829; (P) 1.2910; (R1) 1.2951; More…

USD/CAD recovers mildly but stays well below 1.2988 minor resistance. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.2818 support. Firm break there will bring deeper fall back to 1.2516 key support. On the upside, above 1.2988 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3222 instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.2005, after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Rise from there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3650. This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.2516 support holds.