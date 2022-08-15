<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2744; (P) 1.2773; (R1) 1.2807; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with today’s recovery. On the downside, break of 1.2726 will resume the decline from 1.3222 to towards 1.2516 support. ON the upside, however, above 1.2837 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2984 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.4667 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.2005, after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Rise from there should target 61.8% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3650. This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.2516 support holds.