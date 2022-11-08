<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3454; (P) 1.3503; (R1) 1.3541; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for the moment. A head and should top pattern (1.3832; h: 1.3976; rs: 1.3807) should be formed already. Sustained trading below 1.3494 will confirm, and bring deeper fall to .3207 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2726 to 1.3976 at 1.3204. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. But for now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3807 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Based on current impulsive momentum, it could be resuming long term up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low). Whether it is or it isn’t, retest of 1.4689 (2016 high) should be seen next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3222 resistance turned support holds.