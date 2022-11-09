Wed, Nov 09, 2022 @ 09:29 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3368; (P) 1.3447; (R1) 1.3507; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside at this point. As noted before, a head and should top pattern (1.3832; h: 1.3976; rs: 1.3807) was formed already. Deeper decline would be seen to 100% projection of 1.3976 to 1.3494 from 1.3807 at 1.3325 and possibly below. But downside should be contained by 1.3207 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2726 to 1.3976 at 1.3204) to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3551 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Based on current impulsive momentum, it could be resuming long term up trend from 0.9056 (2007 low). Whether it is or it isn’t, retest of 1.4689 (2016 high) should be seen next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3222 resistance turned support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.