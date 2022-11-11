<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3230; (P) 1.3401; (R1) 1.3492; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside as fall from 1.3976 is in progress. Strong support should be seen at 1.3207 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2726 to 1.3976 at 1.3204) to bring rebound. Break of 1.3570 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But sustained break of 1.3204/7 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to continue at a later stage. Break of 1.3976 will target 1.4667/89 resistance zone. However, firm break of 1.3222 will be a sign of trend reversal and target 55 week EMA (now at 1.3016).