USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3447; (P) 1.3526; (R1) 1.3667; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral first with immediate focus on 1.3644 resistance. Firm break there will affirm the case that correction from 1.3976 has completed at 1.3224. Further rise should then be seen to 1.3807 resistance first. However, break of 1.3383 will likely resume the fall from 1.3976 through 1.3222 cluster support, which carries larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).