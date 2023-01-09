<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3365; (P) 1.3515; (R1) 1.3596; More….

USD/CAD drops further today and intraday bias stays on the downside. For now, price actions from there are still more likely corrective than not. Hence, while deeper decline could be seen, downside should be contained well above 1.3224 low. On the upside, break of 1.3704 will confirm resumption of the rise from 1.3224.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).