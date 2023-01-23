<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3337; (P) 1.3418; (R1) 1.3461; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.3320 will resume the fall from 1.3704 to 1.3224 key support level. On the upside, though, above 1.3519 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3704 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).