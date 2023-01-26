USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Thu, Jan 26, 2023 @ 17:43 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3345; (P) 1.3387; (R1) 1.3433; More….

USD/CAD’s decline resumed by breaking through 1.3320 and intraday bias is back on the downside. Fall from 1.3704 would target 1.3224 key support level. Strong support is still expected from there to bring rebound. But decisive break would carry larger bearish implication. On the upside, above 1.3426 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).

