Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3760; (P) 1.3788; (R1) 1.3831;

USD/CAD’s rally continues to high as 1.3816 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for retesting 1.3976 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend and target 1.4234 projection level. On the downside, break of 1.3744 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But retreat should be contained well above 1.3554 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3261 at 1.4234. Firm break there will pave the way to long term resistance zone at 1.4667/89 (2016, 2020 highs). On the downside, break of 1.3261 support is needed to confirm medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook remains bullish even in case of deep pull back.