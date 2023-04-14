<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3299; (P) 1.3373; (R1) 1.3414; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside fall the momentum. Fall from 1.3860, which is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3976, is in progress for 1.3224/61 support zone. Strong support is expected there to complete the corrective pattern and bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3405 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 1.3552 will indicate near term reversal.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3261 at 1.4234. Firm break there will pave the way to long term resistance zone at 1.4667/89 (2016, 2020 highs). On the downside, sustained break of 55 week EMA (now at 1.3282) is needed to confirm medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.