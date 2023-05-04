<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3584; (P) 1.3612; (R1) 1.3642; More….

USD/CAD is staying in range below 1.3668 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 1.3521 support intact. Corrective pattern from 1.3976 could have completed with three waves to 1.3299. On the upside, above 1.3668 will target 1.3860/3976 resistance zone. However, firm break of 1.3521 will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper fall back towards 1.3299 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3261 at 1.4234. Firm break there will pave the way to long term resistance zone at 1.4667/89 (2016, 2020 highs). On the downside, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3302) is needed to confirm medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.