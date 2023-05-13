USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD rebounded strongly ahead of 1.3299 support, after hitting 55 W EMA. The development suggests that it’s possibly in another leg inside the triangle pattern from 1.3976. Initial bias is now mildly on the upside for 1.3666 resistance. Break there will target 1.3860 resistance next. On the downside, though, below 1.3478 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3321) holds, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage. However, sustained trading below the EMA and 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will raise the chance of bearish reversal. Deeper should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758 next.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern only, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as 55 M EMA (now at 1.3031) holds.