Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3613; (P) 1.3645; (R1) 1.3667; More….
Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the upside at this point. Sustained break of 1.3653 should confirm that correction from 1.3976 has completed, and target a test on this high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.3488 support holds, in case of retreat.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective pattern only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2005 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4309. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.3436) holds.