Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3390; (P) 1.3442; (R1) 1.3499; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 1.3693 is seen as another falling leg in the corrective pattern from 1.3976. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3693 at 1.3321. Sustained break there will target 1.3091 support next. On the upside, above 1.3492 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen as the pattern is now extending. But downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3796 at 1.2991. Rise from 1.2005 is still expected to resume after the correction completes.