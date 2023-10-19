<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3649; (P) 1.3684; (R1) 1.3750; More….

USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3568 resumed by breaking 1.3701 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Retest of 1.3784 resistance should be seen next. Break there will resume larger rise from 1.3091 to retest 1.3976 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3615 support will bring another falling leg to extend the near term corrective pattern from 1.3784.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development revives the case that corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) has completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds.