Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3473; (P) 1.3540; (R1) 1.3586; More…

USD/CAD’s fall from 1.3897 resumed by breaking through 1.3479 support. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.3378 support zone. Strong support is expected there to bring rebound. But still, break of 1.3617 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.3091 is seen as the fifth leg of the whole rise from 1.2005 (2021 low). Further rally is expected as long as 1.3378 support holds, to 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. However, decisive break of 1.3378 will dampen this view and bring deeper fall back to 1.3091 instead.