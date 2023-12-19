<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3363; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3422; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations would be seen. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3479 support turned resistance holds. Rise from 1.3091 could have completed at 1.3897 already. Sustained trading below 1.3378 support will bring deeper fall to 1.3091 support next.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.