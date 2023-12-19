Tue, Dec 19, 2023 @ 11:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3363; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3422; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations would be seen. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3479 support turned resistance holds. Rise from 1.3091 could have completed at 1.3897 already. Sustained trading below 1.3378 support will bring deeper fall to 1.3091 support next.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.