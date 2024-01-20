USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD rebounded further to 1.3540 last week, but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some consolidations first. Current development suggests that fall from 1.3897 has already completed. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3342 minor support holds. Above 1.3540 will target 1.3617 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement of 1.3897 to 1.3176 at 1.3622). Decisive break there will pave the way to 1.3897/3976 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.