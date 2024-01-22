Mon, Jan 22, 2024 @ 10:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3403; (P) 1.3453; (R1) 1.3478; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point, and some more consolidations could be seen below 1.3540. But further rally is expected as long as 1.3342 minor support holds. Fall from 1.3897 should have completed at 1.3716. Break of 1.3540w ill target 1.3617 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement of 1.3897 to 1.3176 at 1.3622). Decisive break there will pave the way to 1.3897/3976 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.