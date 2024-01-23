Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3435; (P) 1.3459; (R1) 1.3503; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral as consolidation from 1.3540 is still extending. But further rally is expected as long as 1.3342 minor support holds. Fall from 1.3897 should have completed at 1.3716. Break of 1.3540w ill target 1.3617 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement of 1.3897 to 1.3176 at 1.3622). Decisive break there will pave the way to 1.3897/3976 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.