USD/CAD recovered after dipping to 1.3357 and intraday bias is turned neutral. On the downside, firm break of 1.3342 support will argue that rebound from 1.3176 has completed at 1.3540, and target this low for resuming whole fall from 1.3897. On the upside, however, break of 1.3540 will resume the rebound from 1.3176 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.