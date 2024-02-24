USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD stayed in consolidation below 1.3585 last week and outlook is unchanged. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3357 support holds. Break of 1.3585 will resume the rebound from 1.3176 for 1.3897 resistance. However, break of 1.3357 will argue that the rebound from 1.3176 has completed and bring retest of this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.