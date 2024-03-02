USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD edged higher to 1.3605 last week but retreated again. Initial bias remains neutral this week for more consolidations. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3439 support holds. Break of 1.3605 will resume the rise from 1.3176 and target 100% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3357 at 1.3721 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.