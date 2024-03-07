Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3475; (P) 1.3538; (R1) 1.3577; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3439 support holds. Break of 1.3605 will resume the rise from 1.3176 and target 100% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3357 at 1.3721 next. However, firm break of 1.3439 will argue that rebound from 1.3176 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 1.3357 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.