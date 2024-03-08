Fri, Mar 08, 2024 @ 07:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3433; (P) 1.3480; (R1) 1.3505; More

Immediate focus is now on 1.3439 in USD/CAD with current decline. Decisive break there will argue that rebound from 1.3176 has completed as a corrective move to 1.3605. Near term outlook will be turned bearish for 1.3357 support first. On the upside, though, break of 1.3524 minor resistance will retain near term bullishness, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3605 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Understanding Pivot Points

Trading Sessions

Accepting Losses and Learning to Trade Forex Systematically

TMT (Trend-Momentum-Trendline) Scalping System

Myths of Fear and Greed in FX

Exchange Rate on Forex

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.