USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3419 extended higher last week and the development suggests that corrective pullback from 1.3605 has completed. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for retesting 1.3605 resistance first. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 1.3176. On the downside, however, break of 1.3458 minor support will turn bias back to the downside or 1.3419 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.