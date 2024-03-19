USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3519; (P) 1.3536; (R1) 1.3550; More…

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3605 resistance suggests that whole rise from 1.3176 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3419 at 1.3644 first. Decisive break there could prompt upside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.3783 next. On the downside, below 1.3527 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3419 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.