Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3708; (P) 1.3748; (R1) 1.3813; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remain son the upside at this point. Current rise from 1.3176 should target 100% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3477 at 1.3841. On the downside, below 1.3724 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.