USD/CAD’s break of 1.3730 minor resistance suggests that pullback from 1.3845 has completed at 1.3613. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.3845 first. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 1.3176 towards 1.3976 key resistance next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.3613 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.