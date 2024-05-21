Tue, May 21, 2024 @ 18:59 GMT
USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3602; (P) 1.3618; (R1) 1.3641; More

USD/CAD recovered notably today but stays below 1.3689 resistance. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Strong bounce from current level will confirm support by 55 D EMA (now at 1.3628). Break of 1.3689 minor resistance will argue that correction from 1.3845 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 1.3761 resistance. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that whole rise from 1.3176 has completed already, and turn outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.

