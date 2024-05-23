Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3646; (P) 1.3672; (R1) 1.3720; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.3589 resistance in USD/CAD. firm break there will argue that corrective fall from 1.3845 has completed at 1.3589 already. Further rise should be seen to 1.3761 resistance first. Break there will bring retest of 1.3845 high. On the downside, however, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that whole rise from 1.3176 has completed already, and turn outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.