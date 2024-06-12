Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3740; (P) 1.3766; (R1) 1.3784; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current retreat. Further rise is expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.3711) holds. Correction from 1.3845 might have completed at 1.3589 already. Above 1.3790 will bring retest of 1.3845 high. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will dampen this week and bring deeper fall to 1.3662 support first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.