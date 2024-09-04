Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3507; (P) 1.3535; (R1) 1.3579; More…

While USD/CAD’s recovery from 1.3439 extended, upside is capped below 1.3617 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is still expected. On the downside, break of 1.3439 and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3946 at 1.3418 will pave the way to 1.3091/3176 support zone next. However, firm break of 1.3617 will confirm short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.