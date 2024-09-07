USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3439 extended higher last week but upside is limited below 1.3617 resistance so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further decline remain in favor. On the downside, break of 1.3439 and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3946 at 1.3418 will pave the way to 1.3091/3176 support zone next. However, firm break of 1.3617 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.