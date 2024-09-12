Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3554; (P) 1.3589; (R1) 1.3610; More…

USD/CAD failed to break through 1.3617 resistance decisively so far. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline remains in favor. On the downside, below 1.3545 minor support will bring retest of 1.3439 low first. However, firm break of 1.3617 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.