USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3418 continued last week but turned sideway after hitting 1.3837. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations first. Downside of retreat should be contained above 1.3646 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 1.3837 will target 1.3946/76 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.