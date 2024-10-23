USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3805; (P) 1.3825; (R1) 1.3835; More…

USD/CAD’s from 1.3418 is extending in early US session. Intraday bias stays on the upside for retest of 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. Strong resistance might be seen there to limit upside. However, break of 1.3746 support is needed to confirm short term topping. Otherwise, further rise will remain in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.