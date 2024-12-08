USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

While USD/CAD extended the consolidations from 1.4177 last week, the late surge argues that larger up trend might be ready to resume. Immediate focus is now on 1.4177 resistance this week. Decisive break there will confirm this bullish case and target 1.4391 projection level next. Rejection by 1.4177 will delay the bullish case and bring more consolidations. But outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 1.3980 support holds.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.