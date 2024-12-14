USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s up trend continued last week and there is no sign of topping. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.4391 projection level next. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 1.4119 support will indicate short term topping and bring correction.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3706) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.