USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s up trend continued to as high as 1.4466 last week but retreated after breaching 1.4391 projection level. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidations first. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.4177 resistance turned support holds. Break of 1.4466 and sustained trading above 1.4391 will pave the way to retest 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391 already. Sustained trading above there will pave the way to 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3729) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.